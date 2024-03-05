Drake Bell Comes Forward to Allege Child Molestation in Nickelodeon Doc

Drake Bell is breaking his silence on claims he was molested by a dialogue coach who worked with him when he was a teen on Nickelodeon.

The actor was revealed to be one of the former child stars who's going to speak on the forthcoming ID documentary 'Quiet on Set,' which airs on March 17 and 18. A teaser for the doc went up Tuesday ... and Drake steps in at the end, confirming he'll share his story.

Drake doesn't say anything in the promo ... but it's safe to say, he'll talk more when the doc gets released in full. In a release from ID, they say Drake is set to make claims against Brian Peck -- a man he worked with while he was on 'Drake & Josh' in the early 2000s.

Back in 2004, Peck pled no contest to performing a lewd act with a 14- or 15-year-old and to oral copulation with a minor under 16.

It's unclear if Drake's claims factored into the criminal case against Peck ... but in any case, it's major news -- especially when you consider how turbulent his own life has been.

Remember, Drake himself ended up being convicted of child endangerment as an adult -- and in recent years ... he's talked openly about contemplating suicide, and briefly went missing for a while too.

As for Peck ... he was recently named by other ex-child stars -- the guys from "Boy Meets World" said he was in their world as well back in the day ... and in hindsight, regretted their affiliation with him at the time. Worth noting ... they didn't allege any wrongdoing against Peck explicitly.

There are more child stars that are expected to speak in this doc ... but Drake is now coming out as the first big one to make allegations. Word is ... he's going to identify himself as one of the victims in Peck's 2004 case -- but it remains to be seen what exactly he'll say.