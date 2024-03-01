Bianca Censori's Dad Reportedly Wants to Confront Kanye About 'Trashy' Clothes

If Bianca Censori's racy, barely-there outfits have your eyes popping, imagine being her father ... who's seen all the worldwide attention, and it sounds like he's pretty enraged about it.

Sources close to Bianca told Daily Mail that her dad, Leo, wants to sit down for a chat with Kanye West to discuss the outfits his daughter's wearing ... and these sources are saying he's outright gonna go on a tirade if he does get face time with him.

According to the report, Leo wants to ask Ye point-blank how he could possibly march his wife around in barely-there clothes like some "trashy naked trophy pony" -- not exactly the words anyone would wanna hear from their father-in-law.

Leo also apparently wants to ask Ye if he'd be cool with his daughters walking around wearing similarly sheer clothing when they grow up -- 'cause quite frankly, he doubts it.

As we've told ya ... Bianca's constantly pushing the envelope with her fashion, recently going as far as straight-up flashing her vagina while wearing sheer tights.

She's definitely going further and further with each new outfit, but it's not like this is the first time she's worn super revealing clothing -- remember her being totally naked in a raincoat or all the nude-colored bodysuits in Italy? She's not the bundling-up type.

Obviously, Leo seems to think Kanye's forcing all of these choices on his daughter ... similar to online buzz that sparked up a few months back about Ye taking away his wife's free will.

Leo's also reportedly keen on asking Ye why he's seemingly shutting her off from her family ... so, it sounds like dear ol' Dad believes Ye's controlling Bianca in multiple arenas in life.

