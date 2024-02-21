Kanye West Continues Face Mask Obsession at Soccer Game in Milan

Kanye West knows how to get noticed even when he's seemingly trying to stay under the radar, but he really isn't.

Case in point ... Ye popped up at a professional soccer game Tuesday in Milan, Italy -- and he was wearing a black mask over his head, covering every inch of his face. The hood of his dark jacket was also drawn tightly over his skull.

But Ye obviously wasn't hiding from the crowd. Everyone has seen the rapper donning face masks for a while now and it's become a part of his latest style.

Earlier this month, Ye attended his son Saint's basketball game in L.A., while sporting a white mask similar to the one worn by the famous "Friday The 13th" character, Jason Voorhees.

More recently, Ye was spotted at the 2024 Super Bowl wearing an Alexander McQueen mask emblazoned with a white crucifix between his eyes.

At the soccer game in Milan, Ye was joined by his wife, Bianca Censori, who chose to go maskless with her black hair slicked back. The pair appear to be still going strong after taking their relationship public in January 2023.

Play video content TMZ Studios