Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori in Family Pics Before Feud Over Wardrobe

Bianca Censori has plenty of family drama now -- thanks to risque outfits and her husband -- but she and her kin were all smiles not so long ago during a family trip to Japan.

In the new photos, obtained by TMZ, Bianca beams as she poses for a series of selfies with her family -- including parents Leo and Alexandra, as well as sister Angelina ... a first for Kanye West's wife since catapulting to A-list fame.

The family came together for this June 2023 outing at teamLab Planets, an immersive art museum in Tokyo. The trip abroad was reportedly the first time Kanye met his new in-laws -- more than 6 months after his nuptials to Bianca.

Clearly, these were happier times for Censori family members, who've since clashed with Ye over Bianca's racy outfits abroad. Just last week, it was reported that Bianca's dad wants to confront the "Gold Digger" rapper for parading Bianca around the world in barely-there clothing.

It all came to a head last week in Paris, where Bianca made the nearly-naked look her signature style, rocking her most revealing 'fits since marrying Kanye in December 2022.

Of course, she's now routinely donning tights as pants, forgoing traditional tops for sheer shirts and wearing countless nude-colored bodysuits.

As you can see in the family pics, the Censori clan was already getting a taste of Bianca's new style last summer. During the group trip. a platinum blonde Mrs. West wore body-hugging capri pants and a backless tan top that was struggling to fully cover her boobs.

Even back then, the contrast with her family's more traditional tourist attire was blatant.

The Censori clan were certainly fans of Ye last year -- Angelina even once called Bianca's marriage to the Grammy winner "very exciting."