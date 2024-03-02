Kanye West's Wife Bianca Tries Sexy Librarian Look After Racy Paris Outings

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is, for once, leaving a lot to the imagination -- instead of flashing her anatomy in see-through clothing, she's almost fully covered up as they bolt outta Paris.

Bianca and her hubby left the Ritz Paris on Saturday, and it's a completely different, and conservative, look for her ... compared to the eye-popping 'fits she's been rocking all week for Paris Fashion Week.

The pics make it clear, Bianca's dressing more comfortably for their flight out of France -- she was wearing a pair of black tights with a long-sleeved purple sweater, high heels, and her hair pulled back.

No face mask for Kanye this time ... but he did pull his hoodie tight over his head to almost fully cover his face.

Bianca's barely-there fashion choices have been the talk of Paris ... as she's shown off most of her body with a super revealing wardrobe.

Bianca was photographed in a sheer black mini-dress with her boobs in full view as she stepped out of a restaurant ... and sheer tights had her flashing her vagina and her butt more than once.

As we told you, Bianca's father reportedly wants a word with Kanye about how he's the racy wardrobe choices he's presumably making for the missus.