Bhad Bhabie Sparks Restaurant Brawl, Rihanna Criticized Over Indian Wedding Performance | The TMZ Podcast

On this episode of The TMZ podcast ...



Danielle Bregoli, AKA Bhad Bhabie, sparked a fight at a West Hollywood restaurant after a heated argument with her baby daddy, Le Vaughn. Danielle announced back in December that she and Le Vaughn were expecting, and seeing how she opted out of the all-out brawl ... you'd have to say pending motherhood has mellowed her!

Play video content TMZ.com

Rhianna received criticism online following footage of her $6.3 million performance in India at a pre-wedding party, with many calling the concert "boring" and "lackluster."

Lisa Vanderpump addressed the recent lawsuit from Leah McSweeney as well as Rachel Leviss taking Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix to court.

Plus, Barry Keoghan sat front and center to watch his newly rumored girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter perform at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore.