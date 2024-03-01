Bianca Censori's Dad Not Happy With Her 'Trashy' Outfits, Hailey Bieber Pissed at Dad's Call For Prayers | The TMZ Podcast
3/1/2024 8:55 AM PT
On this episode of The TMZ podcast ...
Bianca Censori's father, Leo Censori, believes Kanye West is tearing her away from her family and wants to confront him about her "trashy" nudity.
Hailey Bieber is reportedly "pissed" at her dad Stephen Baldwin for asking the public for prayer over her and Justin Bieber's marriage. Speaking of Hailey ... her sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, was arrested for assault and battery after she allegedly threw a used tampon at staff in a Georgia bar.
Rachel Leviss has filed a lawsuit against Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, alleging a number of accusations, including revenge porn.
Plus, Geri Halliwell flew in to Bahrain reunite with her husband Christian Horner amid the leaked texts scandal.
Hosts: Charlie Cotton & Nikki Hendry