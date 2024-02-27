Taylor Swift's Dad Under Investigation for Allegedly Assaulting Paparazzi in Australia | The TMZ Podcast
2/27/2024 1:37 PM PT
On this episode of The TMZ podcast ...
Sean "Diddy" Combs is being sued by one of his former male employees for sexual assault, with a variety of disturbing claims.
Scott Swift, father of Taylor Swift, is under investigation by police in Australia after a paparazzo claims he was allegedly assaulted.
Joe Mangeniello's girlfriend shared photos of the backstage of the 'Today' set amid Kelly Rowland's dressing room drama.
Plus, Princess Love filed for divorce from Ray J, making this their 4th divorce filing.
Hosts: Charlie Cotton & Wyld Young