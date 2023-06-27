Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jennifer Lawrence Says She Didn't Hook Up With Liam Hemsworth While With Miley Cyrus

Jennifer Lawrence No, I Never Hooked Up With Liam Hemsworth ... Despite Miley's 'Flowers' Music Video Rumors

6/27/2023 6:44 AM PT
Jennifer Lawrence is puttin' a pretty juicy rumor to bed ... one that claims she was deep in an affair with Liam Hemsworth while he was still together with Miley Cyrus.

J-Law spoke her truth on Monday's "Watch What Happens Live" after host Andy Cohen asked if she had any connection to Miley's shade-filled "Flowers" music video -- one that folks believe is all about Liam cheating on Miley.

Many pointed fingers at the actress, but she's denying it all ... telling Andy she's happy to clear it all up, claiming they only smooched once and she didn't think there was any overlap between the lone kiss and his relationship with Miley.

For those unaware, Jennifer admitted back in 2015 she planted one on Liam, jokingly saying on a past 'WWHL' episode that he's really hot, adding "What would you have done?"

In Miley's music video, some fans noticed the dress she wore looked a lot like the one Jennifer donned at "The Hunger Games" 2012 premiere, which she attended with Liam ... and there were rumors the 2 actors hooked up on set while filming that saga.

Sounds like Jennifer's up to debunk the wild theory -- may the odds be ever in her favor.

