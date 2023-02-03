Liam Hemsworth and Laura Dern Making Out in L.A. for Netflix Movie
Liam Hemsworth, Laura Dern Getting Lippy in L.A.!!!
2/3/2023 7:56 AM PT
Liam Hemsworth is clearly over Miley Cyrus, and the evidence is compelling -- locked in a passionate kiss with Laura Dern -- EXCEPT, it's just a movie!
The 32-year-old stud and the 55-year-old ageless beauty were filming "Lonely Planet" in downtown LA. Imagine driving down a street and seeing these 2 making out ... kind of awesome, until you realize it's all for Netflix.
Liam's been taking heat lately from ex-wife Miley, who recently dropped "Flowers" on his birthday, seemingly shading him.
Liam's been mum over the song ... probably because his mouth is otherwise engaged.
All jokes aside, he's currently dating Gabriella Brooks.