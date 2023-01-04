Miley Cyrus Dropping New Heartbreak Song On Ex Liam Hemsworth's Birthday

Miley Cyrus is seemingly throwing some shade at her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, because she's debuting a new track -- about loving herself better -- on his birthday.

The singer confirmed her new single release on social media, saying she's dropping "Flowers" on January 13. She didn't mention that happens to be Liam's 33rd bday, but, obviously, that's no secret.

She included a short snippet of the song ... you hear her singing the line, "I can love me better," and also shared posters put up worldwide with sayings like, "I can hold my own hand" and "I can buy myself flowers."

While some were excited to get new music from Miley, others in the comments pointed out the obvious ... with one commenting, "Not on Liam’s birthday 🤣🤣🤣💀 as she should."

As you know, Miley and Liam first met back in 2009 while shooting "The Last Song," where they played love interests.

They went on to date for years ... first getting in engaged in 2012 before calling it off the following year -- around the same time Miley dropped "Wrecking Ball," a song which many once again took as shade toward Liam.

The 2 finally got hitched in 2018 before Liam filed for divorce the next year ... Miley even told Howard Stern "there was too much conflict" in their on-and-off relationship.