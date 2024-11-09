Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Baby Bump in Stylish 'Fit For L.A. Outing

Jennifer Lawrence rocked an elegant look while out Thursday night in La La Land ... and her baby bump was on full display.

JL appeared to be all biz while leaving a restaurant with doggie bag in hand ... while she sported a brown midi dress with a V-neck, a black leather jacket and lack ballet flats -- and of course, her bump was showing, too!

Jennifer's rep confirmed last month the Oscar-winning star was expecting ... this being her second child with husband, Cooke Maroney, who she married in 2019.

No other deets about the pregnancy are known -- including gender or due date -- but it sure appears all is well.

JL gave birth to the couple's 2-year-old son Cy in February 2022 ... after having a miscarriage prior, which she previously opened up about.

