Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

A-Listers Descend on Golden Globes After-Parties All Throughout L.A.

Golden Globes 2024 Stars Descend on After-Parties ... Everybody's Ready to Rage

1/8/2024 8:07 AM PT
2024 Golden Globes -- After Party Pics
Launch Gallery
After Party Peeps Launch Gallery
Backgrid

The stars were out in force this weekend to celebrate all the big wins at the Golden Globes -- and there was no shortage of shindigs to hit up ... which they all most certainly did.

After the CBS broadcast was over, A-listers filed out of the Beverly Hilton and scattered all throughout L.A. to attend different after-parties -- and at first glance, it looks like HBO's get-together at the Chateau Marmont was the place to be.

OPPENHEIMER'S BIG NIGHT
TMZ.com

Among the celebs in attendance for that one ... Matt Damon, Jennifer Lawrence, America Ferrera, Orlando Bloom, Kevin Costner, Margot Robbie, Billie Eilish, Tobey Maguire, Jodie Foster, Jeremy Allen White, Paris Jackson, Jason Sudeikis, Christopher Nolan, Casey Affleck ... and others.

Another big party was going down on behalf of Universal at Tommy's in Bev Hills -- and it was kinda "Oppenheimer"-centric ... with some overlap of famous faces from the movie.

Billboard's 'Globes' After Party
Launch Gallery
Billboard's 'Globes' After Party Launch Gallery
Getty

Cillian Murphy swung by, as did Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Da'Vine Joy Randolph ... and a handful of other celebs who were at the award show.

Elsewhere in the Globes party-verse ... Billie Eilish was livin' it up after her big win for her original "Barbie" song -- and she was joined by the likes of Flavor Flav, Helen Mirren, Trevor Noah, Jeremy Allen White, Hannah Waddingham, Ali Wong and a slew of other stars.

Netflix had a major bash as well ... and theirs was also star-studded. Lenny Kravitz, Dave Chappelle, Natasha Lyonne, Jim Gaffigan, Barry Keoghan, Julianne Moore and more.

Netflix's Golden Globes After Party
Launch Gallery
Netflix's 'Globes' After Party Launch Gallery
Getty

Like we said, the stars were out and ready to get their mingle on a Sunday night -- and they most certainly did that and then some. While the show was a little uneven, the after-parties looked like a great time.

Pretty eventful evening all things considered ... and it's just the start of awards season.

2024 Golden Globes -- Behind The Scenes
Launch Gallery
Behind The Scenes Launch Gallery
Getty

Beginning now, we're gonna see A-listers crawling all over Hollywood to pat themselves on the back.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later