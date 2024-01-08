A-Listers Descend on Golden Globes After-Parties All Throughout L.A.

The stars were out in force this weekend to celebrate all the big wins at the Golden Globes -- and there was no shortage of shindigs to hit up ... which they all most certainly did.

After the CBS broadcast was over, A-listers filed out of the Beverly Hilton and scattered all throughout L.A. to attend different after-parties -- and at first glance, it looks like HBO's get-together at the Chateau Marmont was the place to be.

Another big party was going down on behalf of Universal at Tommy's in Bev Hills -- and it was kinda "Oppenheimer"-centric ... with some overlap of famous faces from the movie.

Cillian Murphy swung by, as did Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Da'Vine Joy Randolph ... and a handful of other celebs who were at the award show.

Elsewhere in the Globes party-verse ... Billie Eilish was livin' it up after her big win for her original "Barbie" song -- and she was joined by the likes of Flavor Flav, Helen Mirren, Trevor Noah, Jeremy Allen White, Hannah Waddingham, Ali Wong and a slew of other stars.

Netflix had a major bash as well ... and theirs was also star-studded. Lenny Kravitz, Dave Chappelle, Natasha Lyonne, Jim Gaffigan, Barry Keoghan, Julianne Moore and more.

Like we said, the stars were out and ready to get their mingle on a Sunday night -- and they most certainly did that and then some. While the show was a little uneven, the after-parties looked like a great time.

Pretty eventful evening all things considered ... and it's just the start of awards season.