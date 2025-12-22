'Stranger Things' Creator Matt Duffer Says There's Extra Pressure Around Finale

Play video content TMZ.com

"Stranger Things" is coming to an end, and creator Matt Duffer is feeling the heat ... saying he's absolutely feeling some extra pressure to deliver a finale fans can embrace.

We got the "Stranger Things" writer and director at LAX, and our photog asked him how he's feeling leading up to next week's big finale.

Matt, who created the series with his brother Ross, says endings are important on beloved shows like his Netflix hit ... and he feels good about the final product, which will be in theaters on New Year's Eve.

The cast is getting together to watch the final episode together one last time, but Matt says he will be going to a theater in Los Angeles to watch the finale ... though he gives no hints as to where he may pop up.