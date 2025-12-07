Millie Bobby Brown Bundles Daughter Under Her Coat on Walk with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi braved the chilly New York City streets ... but, they're not risking they're daughter getting a cold ... because Millie used her body heat to keep her warm.

The two stars were spotted walking around Manhattan Sunday ... all smiles as they enjoyed a relaxing stroll as a family.

However, the pair left the stroller at home ... opting instead for Millie to simply hold their little one against her chest.

Not only did it seem to provide adequate warmth ... but it gave Millie the opportunity to speak softly to her daughter ... whispering to her occasionally with a huge grin on her face.

Jake also planted a loving kiss on his wife's forehead during the walk ... an endearing family picture for the recently formed trio.

As you know ... Millie and Jake adopted their little girl over the summer ... revealing the news in a tender Instagram post.

We've seen MBB and JG out with their little girl multiple times in the past couple months ... regular strolls and shopping trips as a family.

It seems Millie's enjoying some much-needed R&R after a nonstop "Stranger Things" press tour ... though we expect even more red carpet appearances as the release date for part 2 of the final season draws near.