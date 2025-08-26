Millie Bobby Brown Hates Bras, Points Out Fans Have to See Her Nipples

Fans Have to See My Nips ...

Millie Bobby Brown has some news for you -- she is not a fan of wearing a bra ... a preference she makes clear in a revealing new IG vid while showing off a new top from Florence by Mills, her fashion and beauty product line.

In a black top that shows off her tummy -- and nipples, as she points out -- with a pair of matching shorts ... MBB talked to the camera about how people just have to deal with seeing her tips since she doesn't like wearing bras ... and thanks to her line's new top, she doesn't need to.

Millie showed off her toned core in the top ... making it clear her assets felt well supported.

The vid comes on the heels of MBB's surprise news that she and husband Jake Bongiovi adopted a baby girl.

The "Stranger Things" star revealed ... "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."

Millie’s had baby fever for a minute ... and she explained on the "Smartless" podcast back in March she doesn’t see a difference between having a biological child and adopting.

Millie and Jake first tied the knot in a secret ceremony back in May 2024 after 3 years of dating.