Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Take Baby Shopping in Manhattan

Play video content BACKGRID

Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi are jumping right into being new parents ... because they can't seem to leave home without their recently adopted baby girl.

Millie and Jake ventured out in Manhattan this weekend, and they had their baby in her stroller as they did some shopping and grubbing on Prince St. in SOHO.

The proud parents covered up their baby and went into Fanelli's Cafe ... then did some shopping at Louis Vuitton ... where Jake held the child in his arms.

Millie and Jake were peppered with questions by photogs, but they paid the paparazzi no mind ... instead focusing on their baby in tow.

We previously saw Millie and Jake with the child in the Hamptons ... and now they've brought her into the Big Apple. Oh, the places you'll go, kid.

As we reported ... Millie recently dropped the adoption bombshell ... revealing the couple had started a family this summer ... a little over a year after they got hitched.

Play video content TMZ.com