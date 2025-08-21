Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi On Stroll With Baby in The Hamptons

Millie Bobby Brown and hubby Jake Bongiovi just revealed they adopted a baby girl this summer -- and TMZ’s got the shot of them already deep in parent mode.

Check it out -- Millie and Jake traded red carpets for diaper duty in the Hamptons on Tuesday ... pushing a stroller and soaking up the East Coast rays like full-blown parent pros.

No Hollywood glitz here -- just Millie and Jake, dressed down and strolling the streets with their baby girl ... soaking up the simple joys of parenthood, just the two of them.

Looks like they were savoring their final quiet days as a trio ... before dropping their adoption bombshell on the world.

The 21-year-old "Stranger Things" star has never hidden her dream of being a young mom -- and now she’s making it a reality ... kicking off what she hopes will be a big family, just like the ones she and Jake grew up in.