Jana Duggar Announces First Pregnancy With Husband Stephen Wissmann

Jana Duggar grew up surrounded by babies ... and now, she's finally having one of her own.

The eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar announced Monday she and her husband, Stephen Wissmann, are expecting their first child.

The couple shared photos of themselves on social media kissing, gazing into each other's eyes, and resting their hands on Jana's stomach.

The caption read, "We are so excited, January 2026 is going to come with a little bundle of joy joining our family! We’re counting down the days and eagerly looking forward to this thrilling new chapter in our lives!"

The announcement comes almost exactly a year after the two married in Arkansas. Following their wedding, Jana moved from her home state to Nebraska, where Wissmann is from.

Fans of the Duggar family will remember Jana from her many appearances on "19 Kids and Counting" and later its spinoff "Counting On."

As for the gender of her baby ... that's still under wraps.