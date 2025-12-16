Noah Schnapp Says There Were Tears on 'Stranger Things' Set After Filming Finale

Play video content TMZ.com

Noah Schnapp says the "Stranger Things" cast and crew had tears in their eyes when they filmed the final episode of the hit Netflix series ... and he's expecting fans to get emotional when the finale drops.

We got Noah in New York City on Tuesday, and our photog asked him if the tears were flowing when the final 'ST' season was wrapping up.

Noah confirms our suspicions and says the upcoming finale is going to be super sad ... and he's even nervous for it.

The cast is gonna get together one last time to watch the finale, and Noah's anticipating more tears there, too.