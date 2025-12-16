Shawn Mendes Spotted With Brazilian Actress Bruna Marquezine

Shawn Mendes looks like he may have a new woman in his life -- and she's beautiful -- because he was just spotted in South America with Brazilian model and actress Bruna Marquezine.

Check out these photos and video showing Shawn and Bruna in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil ... they're leaving a restaurant together Sunday night ... and looking super hot.

The "Señorita" singer looks like he's trying to duck the paps, but photogs got him following Bruna out of the restaurant and into a waiting car.

She's a stunner ... just look at her in that little black dress!

Shawn's looking like a total hunk here too ... and we gotta say, they look good together.

The dinner outing follows a string of public sightings down in Brazil, where Shawn's been hanging out ... there's also video floating around social media appearing to show them going for a swim together at the beach.

Seems like things are going swimmingly between Shawn and Bruna ... they were also spotted Tuesday at an airport in Brazil ... and she had a furry friend with them.