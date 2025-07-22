Camila Cabello and Henry Junior Chalhoub Make Out on Ibiza Beach

All Over Each Other in Ibiza!!!

Half of Camila Cabello's heart has left Havana for Ibiza ... 'cause she just had a wet 'n wild make-out sesh with her beau Henry Junior Chalhoub while visiting the Spanish island!

Check out the fun and flirty pics ... the "I LUV IT" singer and the billionaire heir couldn't keep their hands off each other as they passionately locked lips while taking a dip off the coast of Ibiza.

At one point, the lovebirds moved their PDA to a tiny dock, where Camila climbed on top of her bae and continued smooching him as he wrapped his hands around her waist.

Good thing they were in and out of the water during their lovefest ... 'cause they certainly needed it to cool themselves down!

The former Fifth Harmony member wore a simple black bikini for their sunny outing, while her better half rocked camouflage-printed swim trunks.

This isn't the first time we've caught the couple packing on the PDA in public -- they were photographed frolicking in the waters of St. Barts back in January ... and they didn't hold back on the kissing there, either!

Play video content Spotify / Call Her Daddy

Seems like Camila's forgotten all about her ex, Shawn Mendes. The pair dated on and off for approximately 4 years and were last seen rekindling their love in July 2024 at the Copa América soccer final.