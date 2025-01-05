Camila Cabello Packs on PDA with Henry Junior Chalhoub in St. Barts

Camila Cabello has made waves -- literally -- by going public with her boyfriend, Henry Junior Chalhoub, during a romantic beach day in the Caribbean waters.

The 27-year-old singer was photographed over the weekend showing off her figure in a chic brown and white bikini as she passionately kissed and frolicked in the waters of St. Barts with her wealthy businessman boyfriend.

The couple, who have been rumored to be romantically linked since November, were completely smitten as they kissed, held hands, laughed, and soaked up the sun. This marks the first time the pair has seemingly confirmed their relationship, putting an end to months of speculation.

The duo was first linked when they were spotted together at an Elie Saab fashion show after-party in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, late last year. Until now, the couple has kept things under wraps, avoiding the spotlight.