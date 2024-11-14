Camila Cabello Announces 'Internet Break' Ahead of Shawn Mendes' New Album Drop

Out of Sight, Out of Mind ...

Camila Cabello is signing off from the internet for a bit ... announcing her decision hours before her ex, Shawn Mendes, is set to release his new album.

The Fifth Harmony alum posted on her Instagram Stories in the early hours Thursday, sharing a sultry selfie and her plan to take "some cute little internet breaks."

She wrote ... "A writer must have stories. Living them right now."

While Camila didn't expand on her reason for exiting social media, her timing noticeably coincided with Shawn's own internet activity ... where he hyped up fans for his upcoming album, titled "Shawn."

It's no secret Camila and Shawn have a lengthy history ... first romantically linking up in July 2019 after being friends and music collaborators for many years. The relationship fizzled out after 2 years, however ... with the singers calling it quits in November 2021.

The twosome did try to give their romance another go in 2023 ... embarking on a hot and heavy make-out session at Coachella, sparking a months-long reunion.

While the reconciliation was short-lived, it still sparked controversy ... as their fling seemingly overlapped with Shawn's alleged romance with Sabrina Carpenter -- which is why fans think the former Disney Channel star's song, "Taste," is about the famous exes.

We hope you're keeping up, because Shawn threw fans another curve ball in October ... when he announced mid-concert that he was "figuring out" his sexuality.

Since Shawn is known for using his personal life as inspiration for his music, we wouldn't blame Camila for peacing out before fans attempt to dissect lyrics and tie any of them to her.