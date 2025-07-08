Shawn Mendes Unveils New Eagle Tattoo on Chest

The ink has dried, so Shawn Mendes felt it was the right time to unveil his latest piece of body art -- a soaring eagle!

A shirtless Shawn opened his door to pick up some pricey Erewhon groceries when a photog snapped the pic.

Back in April, his tattoo artist of choice, Kane Naavasard, posted a pic of the chest tattoo, as he rhapsodized ... "Soaring to new heights, for my bro @shawnmendes."

Shawn's eagle has company ,,, a tat of a nude man and a woman, the words, "Good luck" and "Dos Reis," a sun, an angle wing a red line down the back of his neck, a sunflower, Aaliyah Maria, the letter A, a butterfly, a lightbulb, a mediating stick figure, the number 8, a sparrow, an elephant, and a guitar.