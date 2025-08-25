Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz Stroll Arm in Arm, Spark Romance Rumors

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are sparking romance rumors ... after being spotted walking arm in arm through the streets of Italy, and it's taking the internet by storm.

The duo was seen strolling together Sunday ... Harry is rocking a Canadian tuxedo -- denim jacket, jeans and a fresh pair of shades -- while Zoë stuns in a slick white dress, black ballcap and matching black flats.

With their backs to the camera, it's tough to gauge their exact reactions during the convo ... but clearly they're enjoying each other's company.

We did some digging ... turns out Harry follows Zoë on IG, but she doesn't follow him back. So if this is the start of something new, they're still a long way from being Instagram official.

Kravitz has recently been on a press tour for her new film, "Caught Stealing," alongside Austin Butler ... and while fans speculated the two might be more than co-stars, sources tell us they're just friends.

As for Harry ... he hasn't been linked to anyone lately -- he reportedly split with actress Taylor Russell in May 2024, and was dating Olivia Wilde for two years before that.