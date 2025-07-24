Harry Styles Selling Sex Toys, Including Vibrator and Lube

Something For My 'Little Freak' Fans

Harry Styles is ready to please all the little freaks out there ... because he's now selling sex toys.

The "Little Freak" singer is gearing up to launch a couple of sexual wellness products via his brand, Pleasing ... and he's coming in hot with a vibrator and some lubricant.

Harry's hawking a double-sided vibrator for $68 ... and his brand says the wand is designed "to delight a kaleidoscope of bodies, desires, and curiosities."

The vibrator's rounded head is for external stimulation, and the handle doubles as an insertable vibrator ... though Harry warns it's shaped for vaginal use and is not suitable for anal penetration.

Also in the new launch ... a $25 bottle of personal lubricant. Pleasing says the silicone lube is safe for penile, anal and vaginal use, offering "long-lasting moisture and a silky glide with zero glycerin." Plus, it's "compatible with most condoms and non-silicone sex toys."