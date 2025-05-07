OnlyFans Cougar Becomes Oldest Woman to Model Fleshlight Sex Toy
OnlyFans Cougar Lamar Odom's Got Nothing On My Sex Toy ... And I Got the Pics to Prove It!!!
Elaina St. James may be a cougar ... but she's also an OnlyFans model who just achieved a historic landmark in the sex-toy game -- and Lamar Odom may want to add her new product to his expanding collection.
The 57-year-old St. James -- who also goes by "America's Favorite Cougar" -- has scored one heck of an achievement ... she's become the oldest model ever to collaborate with Fleshlight!
As you know -- or maybe you don't -- Fleshlight is a popular sex toy brand that creates artificial vaginas and other imitation sex devices -- including oral and anal. St. James has just inspired the company to make a replica of her lady bits --- and we even got her to pose with the private part made out of a secret material.
St. James -- who's also an author and podcaster -- tells TMZ her collaboration with one of the top pleasure-device brands for men in the U.S. is "surreal" at her age, especially when she thinks back 5 years ago when she was barely making ends meet to pay for her son's braces.
Elaina also tells us her down-to-earth personality mixed with her humble background as a working mom captivates her followers ... while defying stereotypes around age, sexuality and reinvention.
This is where OnlyFans comes in ... a few years ago, she says she started her journey with the subscription-based platform, and she's become a star attraction. She says she wants her success to remind women there's never an expiration date on sexiness and sensuality.
You may recall ... Lamar Odom also recently dove into the world of sex toys, ordering his own custom sex doll, making it look like his ex Khloe Kardashian! Odom even filmed the process of creating the Khloe doll -- and TMZ published footage showing the former NBA player overseeing the bizarre situation.