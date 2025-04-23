Catholic School Teacher in Italy Fired After Parents Found Her on OnlyFans

A Catholic nursery school teacher in Italy ain't gettin' the unconditional love and forgiveness the Bible preaches ... 'cause parents of children at the school found out she made content for OnlyFans and got her fired.

Elena Maraga -- a 29-year-old woman working at a nursery school near Treviso, a town in Northern Italy -- was fired earlier this week, with the school claiming her adult content account "contrasts with the Catholic inspiration that guides the educational direction of the school."

This comes a few weeks after she was suspended from the school, when a student's father allegedly purchased photos from the account.

According to reports ... the man's wife found out about the photos and reported Maraga to the school.

While a group of 30 people -- and a teachers union -- tried to save Elena's job, the school ultimately stuck by its decision ... giving her the axe.

Elena has given multiple interviews since her suspension began ... saying taking sexy photos of herself doesn't make her bad at her job, adding she's always shown professionalism in the workplace.

CNN affiliate A2 reports Elena went on a radio show and said the school has "always acted with letters and have never wanted dialogue. I am surprised that a Catholic school that preaches morality treats an employee in this way."

Maraga also reportedly explained that teaching is her passion ... but, it doesn't pay a livable wage -- so, she turned to OnlyFans to supplement her income.