Zoë Kravitz & Mom Lisa Bonet Let a Snake Loose at Taylor Swift's Home

Zoë Kravitz Hiss-terical Home Invasion At Taylor's Me & Mom Let a 🐍 Loose!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
zoe kravitz and taylor swift snake getty 2
Getty Composite

Zoë Kravitz has a story that'll rattle you -- she and her mom Lisa Bonet accidentally let a snake loose in Taylor Swift’s house ... and the chaos was off the scales!

Zoë spilled on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Tuesday, saying Taylor graciously let her stay at her Beverly Hills pad during this year’s wildfires in L.A. ... but when Lisa set her pet snake Orpheus down in the bathroom to wash her face, he made a break for it -- straight into a hole in the corner.

The room had a banquette built into the wall with a tiny hole -- and that’s where Orpheus got stuck. Zoë and Lisa clung to his tail for dear life, but the more they tugged, the deeper he slithered into the wall.

Eventually, Taylor’s house manager showed up with a crowbar -- and next thing you know, they’re ripping up tile, scratching walls, and basically demolishing the bathroom to free the runaway reptile.

081325_taylor_swift_zoe_kravitz_primary
Backgrid

Zoë figured it was either wreck the bathroom and foot the repair bill later ... or let Taylor live knowing a snake was on the loose in her house -- and yeah, that second option was a hard no.

They did manage to yank Orpheus out -- but turns out the house manager totally ignored Zoë’s "Don't Tell Taylor" rule.

By the time Zoë called her, Taylor was already in on the slithery scandal!

