Taylor Swift Makes Playful Jab at 'Male Sports Fans' on 'New Heights'

Fans have a new -- and hilarious -- glimpse of Taylor Swift on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast ... and she's making a crack at the "male sports fans" who love to hate on her for taking up screen time during NFL games.

Check out the new clip that dropped from Wednesday's highly anticipated "New Heights" episode -- after Jason gives the pop star one heck of an introduction by laying out a long list of her accomplishments ... she takes a 'Fearless' jab by calling out all the NFL fans who absolutely despise her presence at Kansas City Chiefs games.

She quips ... "I think we all know that if there's one thing that male sports fans wanna see in their spaces and on their screens, it's more of me."

Swifties won't be surprised by her joke ... but hey, perhaps "male sports fans" can appreciate her humor!

As you can imagine, fans of the couple deeply appreciated the clip -- and many noted the clip is the first time the world is seeing Jason and Taylor interact.

Sportscaster Erin Andrews even got in on the fun ... jokingly taking issue with the "Cruel Summer" singer calling "New Heights" her favorite podcast. Erin hosts the 'Calm Down' podcast with Charissa Thompson, BTW.

As you're well aware ... Wednesday's episode drops at 7 PM ET -- during which Swift is predicted to dish all about her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

The 14-time Grammy winner already announced her new album at 12:12 AM ET on Tuesday ... and the Kelce brothers released the clip of her revealing the exciting news on their show as well.