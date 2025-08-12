Taylor Swift’s Company Files New 'TLOAS' Trademark Ahead of Album Release

Taylor Swift looks like she has big plans related to her new album ... her company has filed a trademark covering just about everything under the sun tied to its title.

Swift's management group, TAS Rights Management LLC, filed docs to lock up the rights to "TLOAS" Monday evening ... just hours before the pop star made her bombshell announcement about her upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

According to the new trademark filing -- obtained by TMZ -- Taylor's company is apparently trying to corner the market in everything having to do with her music ... from recordings to things like musical instruments, guitar picks and wireless speakers.

Beyond tunes, they're covering about everything else you can imagine -- jewelry, candles, towels, cell phone accessories, clothes, toys and much more.

Play video content TMZ Studios

This is standard protocol for T-Swift, whose company has filed trademarks for a wide range of goods under the names of her past albums.

It looks like Taylor's already dropping "easter eggs" about her new album just hours after the big reveal ... with eagle-eyed fans spotting her latest Spotify playlist is produced by the same 2 people ... Max Martin and Shellback.

Play video content New Heights Podcast