Travis Kelce Compares Taylor Swift To Mom, Donna, Opens Up On 'Organic' Relationship

Travis Kelce is opening up on why he loves Taylor Swift so much ... saying the pop superstar is just like his mommy!!

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar gushed over his relationship in a new interview with GQ ... and at one point, he was asked about how he previously said his ideal partner's qualities would be aligned with Donna Kelce's.

As it turns out, Swift and Mama Kelce are two peas in a pod!!

"Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room," 35-year-old Kelce said. "Their ability to show love and support no matter what. And on top of that, their work ethic. I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building."

Kelce then got emotional before adding ... "I've seen Taylor do the exact same thing of setting goals for herself and exceeding the expectations and really captivating the world in that regard."

Kelce also peeled back the curtain on the early days of his relationship with the 35-year-old crooner ... saying it was "so organic," as they fell in love with the help of "the people we were sitting in a room together with."

"We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are," Kelce continued. "We share all those values. It kind of just took the f*** off."

As for their respective careers, Kelce claims Swift's schedule is actually more demanding ... as her body is put through more during each performance on a nightly basis -- not just once a week.