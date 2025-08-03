Ed Kelce's Partner Maureen Maguire Dead at 74

Ed Kelce -- dad to NFL superstars Travis and Jason Kelce -- is mourning the death of his longtime partner.

Ed's girlfriend, Maureen Maguire died peacefully on Saturday, according to an obituary Ed shared on his personal Facebook page. He remembered his longtime partner as a "devoted mother" with "impeccable taste" who embraced life with joy and passion.

The obit describes Ed as her "beloved friend" and details how she picked up a love for football later in life, often attending games with Ed and traveling the country for concerts and adventures.

"She also grew an unexpected love for football later in life, sharing many laughs and adventures with her beloved friend Ed Kelce and her loyal dog Butch," the obituary reads.

Maureen also crossed paths with Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift. Ed told the L.A Times in February that Maureen joked with the pop star during one of their early interactions, saying, "Hey, that's my boyfriend" while Taylor was posing with Ed.