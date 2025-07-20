Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz Are Not Dating Despite Recent Public Appearance

Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz are starring in a new movie, "Caught Stealing" together ... but, you won't catch them stealing away for a few smooches -- 'cause they're not a couple amid romance rumors.

Here's the deal ... Austin and Zoë were spotted hanging out in New York City earlier this month -- with some saying they went to, and left, an immersive show called "Viola's Room" together last weekend.

They were said to have gone with director Darren Aronofsky who helmed their new flick "Caught Stealing" ... but, they reportedly weren't spotted with him -- leading many to speculate that they might have a more intimate relationship than they're letting on.

However, multiple sources tell TMZ that just ain't the case ... 'cause Austin and Zoë are just friends -- not dating like some are implying.

And, it seems it's not true that they showed up and left the place as a duo ... 'cause we're told Darren went and left with them -- definitely not a date.

Kravitz was last in a relationship with Channing Tatum, but the two called off their engagement last year. She got rumors swirling about a romance with Noah Centineo earlier this year.

Butler and his longtime girlfriend Kaia Gerber broke up over the holidays after three years together ... though our sources told us it was an amicable split.