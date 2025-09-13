Paris Jackson, Olivia Wilde Expose Their Chests Under Barely-There Mesh Tops

The weather may be cooling down ... but, don't tell Olivia Wilde and Paris Jackson -- 'cause they both stripped down to sheer, thin tops!

The two stars were spotted out in NYC this week ... Paris hitting up the EE72 Magazine launch party at The Cut Friday night in a black slip top that did nothing to hide her chest or the tattoos decorating her torso.

She walked into the event with a handbag slung over her shoulder and a grin plastered on ... though we're sure it was hard for onlookers to keep their eyes up at her face.

The look isn't a novel one for New York Fashion Week, apparently ... 'cause Olivia showed up to the Michael Kors fashion show the day before in a similar mesh shirt -- though she dressed a bit more modestly by covering up with a blazer.

Olivia and Paris are two of the best-dressed stars in H'wood ... so, it seems likely they've got their finger on the pulse -- and, this is just the fashion this season!

To be fair, both Margot Robbie and Dakota Johnson are embracing a stripped-down style these days ... with Dakota wearing a lacy black ensemble in NYC and Margot sporting a similarly jeweled one to a movie premiere in the UK this week.