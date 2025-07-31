Paris Jackson and Fiancé Justin Long Call Off Engagement

Paris Jackson and her music producer fiancé Justin Long are NOT going to be walking down the aisle ... because they've called off their engagement, TMZ has confirmed.

The split comes just 8 months after Michael Jackson's daughter announced Justin popped the question while they were in Paris, France.

Paris posted on X earlier Thursday about "break up tears" in response to paparazzi photos of her looking super emotional ... and then it was confirmed the engagement had been called off.

It's unclear what led to the split.

This past December, Paris posted a series of photos from Justin's proposal on her social media.

It's believed the daughter of the late Michael Jackson had been dating Long, a songwriter, producer, engineer and mixer﻿ based in Los Angeles, since 2022.

In the post, Paris gushed ... "Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and i couldn't dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with."