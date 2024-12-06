Paris Jackson Engaged to Music Producer Justin Long

Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris, is officially off the market and ready to walk down the aisle ... she's engaged!

Paris announced her engagement to her BF and bandmate, music producer Justin "Blue" Long, on Instagram ... sharing a series of photos with him, including one with him bending his knee and holding a diamond ring.

Paris drops to her knees and kisses her new fiancé. Justin is seen sliding the ring on THAT finger ... what a rock!

In her caption, Paris lovingly wrote, "Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you."