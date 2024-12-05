Martin Lawrence Says He's Paying for Daughter's Wedding to Eddie Murphy's Son

Play video content BigBoyTV

Martin Lawrence's daughter is engaged to Eddie Murphy's son ... and Martin says he's going to foot the bill when they tie the knot.

The "Bad Boys" star revealed his plan to bankroll the upcoming wedding ceremony during an appearance this week on Big Boy's show, "Big Boy's Neighborhood."

Martin didn't exactly volunteer ... he says Eddie told him he has to be the one to pay because Eddie's already paid for 6 weddings for his kids.

Eddie, of course, has 10 kids ... and Martin says EM told him it's his turn to open his wallet.

Don't get it twisted, though -- Martin says he doesn't mind paying ... and both of the fathers here are rich as hell.

As we reported ... Martin's daughter, Jasmin, and Eddie's son, Eric, got engaged the day before Thanksgiving, after 3 years together.

