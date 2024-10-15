Martin Lawrence Says 'Bad Boys 4' Fans Matter More Than Critics

Play video content TMZ.com

Martin Lawrence is all about spreading the love where it counts, making it clear he’s not losing sleep over the wave of critics coming for "Bad Boys 4."

We caught up with the movie star at LAX Monday, and he had some sage words for the critics of his latest action flick installment, telling us they’re entitled to their opinions, but at the end of the day, it’s the fans who loved the movie that matter most -- after all, they’re the ones keeping the lights on.

He also spilled the beans on whether he’d be up for a fifth 'Bad Boys' movie with his buddy Will Smith, and you’ll want to check out the video to catch his thoughts.

Martin also dropped some thoughts on any potential collaborations, even a potential "Life 2" movie, with another former costar, Eddie Murphy ... especially since his daughter Jasmine is dating Eddie's son Eric.