Martin Lawrence Daughter, Jasmin and Eddie Murphy's Son Eric Engaged

Hollywood royalty has created the perfect union ... Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy are gonna be in-laws!!!

Martin's daughter, Jasmin, is gonna tie the knot with Eddie's son, Eric. Jasmin broke the news ... “11.27.2024. We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter. Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!”

They've actually been dating for a few years ... July 2021 to be exact. 35-year-old Eric met 28-year-old Jasmin through her uncle. Interesting it wasn't their dads who set them up ... they're friends, but maybe the thought just didn't occur to them. BTW, Eddie and Martin have done 2 movies together -- "Boomerang" in 1992 and "Life" in 1999.

Jasmin actually credits her fam with the success of her relationship with Eric, saying they "understood each other on a certain level" because of the interconnections with their families.