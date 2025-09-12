Dakota Johnson Shows Off Underwear in See-Through Dress at New York Fashion Week

Dakota Johnson had all of the onlookers at a New York Fashion Week event caught in her web ... catching them in her lacy black ensemble, which left little to the imagination.

The actress pulled up to the Kering Foundation's Fourth Annual Caring for Women Dinner at The Pool, a popular spot in Midtown Manhattan Thursday night.

Dakota's wearing a black slip, which appears to have lacy images in the shape of flowers over just a bra and racy underwear.

She's got a sultry smile on in these pics too ... and, her smoky eyes are certainly captivating as well.

It seems this see-through top over just underwear is in vogue this season ... 'cause Margot Robbie wore an outfit with a similar vibe to a movie premiere in the UK yesterday as well. Dakota and Margot are two of the hottest stars in Hollywood -- so, not surprising they're receiving some of the same fashion tips!