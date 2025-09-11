Margot Robbie Flaunts Butt in Shiny Silver Dress With Totally Sheer Back

Play video content Getty

Margot Robbie's fantabulously emancipating her famous posterior ... wearing a dress so sheer her entire backside was on display while she walked the red carpet!

The actress hit the "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" premiere in the United Kingdom Thursday ... and, when she turned around, we got an eyeful of her 'Bombshell' bottom.

Ya gotta see the pics for yourself ... Margot's glittering from chest to toes in a sparkling dress -- with jewels obscuring the otherwise completely sheer fabric.

We can't see everything Margot's workin' with ... but, we can see a whole lot -- including a hint of the thong that's doing nothing to cover her up.

She's also sporting a whole lotta sideboob ... clearly not wearing a bra in this outfit -- and, we're sure it got one or two overexcited people Wolf (of Wall Street) whistling at the A-lister.

Robbie stars in "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" with Colin Farrell ... which is rated R, BTW. However, that seems mainly because of strong language -- don't expect Margot to gallivant around in a dress like this in the flick! The new movie marks Margot's first release since "Barbie" -- and since becoming a new mom!