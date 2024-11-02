Margot Robbie Reportedly Gives Birth to First Child

Margot Robbie has reportedly added a new role to her already impressive resume ... 'cause apparently she's now a mom.

According to multiple reports, the actress has given birth to her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, ... welcoming their little one after debuting her pregnancy this summer. We've reached out to her team to confirm the news.

Though the "Barbie" star never directly addressed her baby news, she notably stepped out with a noticeable bump this July. At the time, she was photographed in a white crop top ... where she appeared visibly pregnant.

Margot went on to wear a number of other baby-belly-revealing looks ... especially during her Italian getaway with her hubby and pals Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, among others.

As TMZ previously reported ... Margot proudly walked around Sardinia wearing nothing but a flowing white shirt, which she left unbuttoned around her midriff, and pants.

She put her bump on display again days later ... this time sporting a black tube top and black bottoms with her pregnant stomach on full display.

She then looked about ready to pop in October 2024 ... when she hit Los Angeles in a black maxi dress, which she paired with a matching cardigan and sunglasses.

Margot and Tom first met on the set of the 2014 war romance, "Suite Française," where TA worked as an assistant director.

Though Margot was the "ultimate single girl" at the time, per her 2016 interview Vogue, she found herself crushing on Tom ... but was convinced her feelings were one-sided.

Thankfully, Margot was proven wrong, as the pair got married years later in 2016.

Margot and Tom aren't only partners in love, but in business, too ... they run their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment -- which has produced hits like "Birds of Prey," "Promising Young Woman," "Saltburn," "I, Tonya," and, of course, "Barbie."