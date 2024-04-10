Margot Robbie Producing Live-Action Monopoly Movie After 'Barbie' Success

Margot Robbie is the go-to gal for toy-inspired movies after "Barbie" ... this time passing go and collecting laughs with the movie adaptation of the classic board game, "Monopoly."

The actress and her production company, LuckyChap, are teaming up with toy giant Hasbro Entertainment and Lionsgate to take a trip around the board and bring it to life for the big screen ... news that just came out Wednesday at CinemaCon.

The "Monopoly" movie concept has been brewing for a while now, with actor Kevin Hart and director Tim Story reportedly attached to the project back in 2019.

Things stalled out, but it looks like the idea's been taken off the shelves and dusted off with Margot's team rolling the dice in a new direction. Unclear if Hart and Story are still attached to the project.

As you likely know (jail time if you didn't) Monopoly is the reigning champ of board games, with over 275 million copies sold worldwide. Its premise is all about staying financially afloat while strategically maneuvering to bankrupt your opponents by snatching up and developing prime pieces of property.

The Hasbro team is clearly in good hands with LuckyChap. After all, their movie "Barbie" became the highest-grossing film last year with $1.4 billion in ticket sales ... so, goes without saying, they're hoping the new venture collects even bigger dividends at the BO.

Also, it seems like MR's now becoming somewhat of an authority on toy/game-to-film projects, as she's also gearing up to produce a feature project based on the beloved 2000s computer game, "The Sims."