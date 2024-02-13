Margot Robbie Throws Party to Celebrate First-Look Deal with Warner Bros.
2/13/2024 8:05 AM PT
Margot Robbie made Warner Bros. a ton of cash last year -- so they signed her production company to a movie deal, something she and other celebs went out to celebrate.
The actress was among a handful of stars who showed up to Delilah in WeHo Monday night -- this on the heels of the big news that her LuckyChap production company had inked a first-look deal with the studio ... promising she'll have another crack at some big movies.
The contract she signed with WB amounts to a multi-year agreement to collaborate on future feature films -- this, of course, on the heels of "Barbie," a bona fide money-maker for them.
To ring in the big news ... MR hosted a huge bash, where her fellow A-listers rolled through to congratulate her. Just to name a few ... Glen Powell, Michelle Rodriguez, America Ferrera, Rose Byrne, Pierce Brosnan, Steven Yeun, Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott, Shailene Woodley, J.J. Abrams and others.
BTW, Margot's company -- which she heads up alongside her husband, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara -- has already produced a number of great films ... and has acquired the rights to others.
LuckyChap has been behind movies like "I, Tonya," 'Birds of Prey,' "Promising Young Woman," "Saltburn" ... and even some TV shows too. And yes, they helped produce "Barbie" too.
On its face, it seems like Margot is following in Brad Pitt and Reese Witherspoon's footsteps -- namely, big-time actors turning into big-time producers. And so far, she's killing the game.