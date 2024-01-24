Margot Robbie Gets Support From Police After 'Barbie' Oscar Nom Snub

Margot Robbie's fans are so miffed about her "Barbie" Oscars snub that even the police are complaining ... albeit in a very funny fashion.

The Victoria Police Department in Australia posted a hilarious message on their Facebook page Tuesday, showing their disgust over the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences' failure to nominate Margot for her starring role as Barbie in the super popular 2023 film. As you may know, the actress grew up in Queensland, Australia, which isn't close to Victoria, but the cops there clearly have her back.

In the FB post, Victoria PD officials wrote in all caps, "POLICE INVESTIGATE AS MARGOT ROBBIED." Then, in regular letter case, they joked, "Police are investigating after a former resident of Ramsay Street was allegedly robbed of an Oscar nomination for best actress."

During their alleged "Margot probe," investigators urged the public to consider reporting all non-emergencies like theft through their online system. They also reminded citizens that the portal is a very convenient way to report smaller crimes.

Pretty amusing stuff ... but Margot was probably not laughing after the Academy gave her and Barbie director, Greta Gerwig, the cold shoulder during Tuesday's announcement of the 2024 Oscar nominations.

Margot's costar, Ryan Gosling, who played Barbie's boyfriend Ken in the movie, snagged an Oscar nom, but he later released a statement mentioning the Margot and Greta snubs.