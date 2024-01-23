Oscars Snubs in Full Effect as Nominations Are Announced, Anger Ensues

This year's Oscar nominations are out, and while a lot of people are happy for those who got the nod -- there were a lot of others left out in the cold ... also known as classic snubs.

Indeed, those who were not nominated for an Academy Award this year are getting just as much chatter as those who did -- and right off the bat, there are some standouts on who was excluded as a nominee, especially on the acting front -- y'know ... the actual stars.

For example, Leo DiCaprio missed out on a Best Actor nod ... even though some assumed he was a shoo-in for 'Killers of the Flower Moon.' Charles Melton, Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman were also kept at bay, despite some stellar acting in 'May December.'

Other snubs being discussed ... Zac Efron ('Iron Claw'), Dominic Sessa ('The Holdovers'), Taraji P. Henson ('The Color Purple'), Rachel McAdams ('Are You There God?'), Barry Keoghan ('Saltburn'), Cailee Spaeny ('Priscilla') and Teyana Taylor ('A Thousand and One').

Of course, there's also the Margot Robbie snub ... which is glaring compared to Ryan Gosling's nod. BTW, Greta Gerwig was also left off the Best Director nomination list.

There's lots of other snubs in non-acting categories -- but these are the ones people are up in arms about the most on Twitter (er, X). Granted, this indignation goes down each year ... and it's even been happening since the old days, dating back decades at this point.