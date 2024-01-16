Anthony Anderson Says He Wants to Host Oscars, Celebs Praise Him After Emmys
1/16/2024 9:20 AM PT
Anthony Anderson wants to keep this hosting thing going -- fresh off his performance at the Emmys, he says he's got this eyes on the Academy Awards job.
We got the actor/comedian outside Peacock Theater in DTLA right after he finished hosting the 75th Primetime Emmys -- and he told us he felt really good about how it went.
Anthony's hoping the Oscars folks are feel the same way about his hosting skills, because he said he'd love to get a shot at hosting their ceremony.
A quick poll of some of Hollywood's funniest men points toward Anthony earning a shot to host again. We asked Colin Jost, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers how Anthony fared at the Emmys ... and they all agreed he was pretty good.
It's the exact opposite of how lots of comedians felt about Jo Koy hosting the Golden Globes.
Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Academy Awards in March for the second time in as many years and the fourth time overall ... so if the Oscars want a fresh face next year, it sounds like Anthony would be on board.