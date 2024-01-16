Anthony Anderson Says He Wants to Host Oscars, Celebs Praise Him After Emmys

Play video content TMZ.com

Anthony Anderson wants to keep this hosting thing going -- fresh off his performance at the Emmys, he says he's got this eyes on the Academy Awards job.

We got the actor/comedian outside Peacock Theater in DTLA right after he finished hosting the 75th Primetime Emmys -- and he told us he felt really good about how it went.

Anthony's hoping the Oscars folks are feel the same way about his hosting skills, because he said he'd love to get a shot at hosting their ceremony.

Play video content TMZ.com

A quick poll of some of Hollywood's funniest men points toward Anthony earning a shot to host again. We asked Colin Jost, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers how Anthony fared at the Emmys ... and they all agreed he was pretty good.

Play video content FOX

It's the exact opposite of how lots of comedians felt about Jo Koy hosting the Golden Globes.