Chelsea Handler Throws Jab at Ex Jo Koy During Critics Choice Awards

Chelsea Handler couldn't resist taking a dig at her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy during Sunday's Critics Choice Awards in L.A. for his much-criticized Golden Globes performance.

Chelsea was hosting the CCA event onstage at the Santa Monica Airport's Barker Hangar last evening when she gave Jo a shot as she served up jokes during her opening monologue.

The comedian set it up like this ... "Unfortunately, Martin Scorsese isn’t here tonight, but that’s not going to stop me from letting everyone in this room know that I would toss him around like a little Italian meatball." The crowd chuckled.

Then Chelsea hit the punch line ... "Thank you for laughing at that. My writers wrote it."

Ouch, Jo! That must have hurt, especially from an ex! Jo, as you know, got roasted in the press and on social media after his jokes fell flat as host of the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month.

Jo's wisecracks about the film, "Barbie," were met with groans and, when he poked fun at Taylor Swift, she shot him an icy look.

Sensing he was going down in flames, Jo tried to blame his writers for his bad jokes, telling the GG audience, “Some [jokes] I wrote, some other people wrote. Yes, I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me, right?”

He added, “Slow down, I wrote some of these and they are the ones you are laughing at.”

Last week, Jo tried to clean up his remarks during an LA Times interview, admitting it was a "rookie move" to fault his writers.

Now we'll have to see if Jo responds to Chelsea's jab.